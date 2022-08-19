ADVISORY BRITAIN-USA/SECURITY

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Islamic State 'Beatle' to be sentenced for hostage beheading

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A former British citizen faces sentencing on Friday for his role in a notorious Islamic State hostage-taking plot that led to the beheading of American journalists and aid workers. U.S. prosecutors agreed not to seek the death sentence for El Shafee Elsheikh, who was found guilty on charges including lethal hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder and could face a sentence of life in prison.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - scheduled start of sentencing hearing

TBA - Families of Americans murdered to hold news conference outside the court after the sentencing - speakers will be Diane Foley, Carl and Marsha Mueller.

