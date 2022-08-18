COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 18 de Agosto de 2022
ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/DOCUMENTS -- POSSIBLE LIVE--

REUTERS

AUG 18

18 de Agosto de 2022

Hearing on motion to unseal search warrant on Mar-a-Lago

Start: 18 Aug 2022 18:26 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2022 19:26 GMT

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Federal judge overseeing search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Florida home schedules in-person hearing in West Palm Beach on motions to unseal document, court records show.

Deanna Shullman - Lawyer representing Dow Jones and ABC news

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

