Jueves 18 de Agosto de 2022
ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY-- UKRAINE-CRISIS/GUTERRES-ZELENSKIY-ERDOGAN --TIMINGS TBC

REUTERS

AUG 18

18 de Agosto de 2022

Guterres meets Erdogan and Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Lviv

Start: 18 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

LVIV, UKRAINE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres travels to Lviv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Erdogan.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

