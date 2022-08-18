ADVISORY --TAPE REPLAY-- UKRAINE-CRISIS/GUTERRES-ZELENSKIY-ERDOGAN --TIMINGS TBC

Guterres meets Erdogan and Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Lviv
Start: 18 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT
End: 18 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT
LVIV, UKRAINE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres travels to Lviv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Erdogan.
