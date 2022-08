Eyewitnesses recount blast at Kabul mosque

Start: 18 Aug 2022 07:55 GMT

End: 18 Aug 2022 07:57 GMT

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - 'People were thrown out of the windows' - Eyewitnesses recount blast at Kabul mosque

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Afghanistan

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL WITH DARI SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com