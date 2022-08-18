ADVISORY BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-USYK-JOSHUA/WEIGH-IN

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua tip the scales

Start: 19 Aug 2022 09:55 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine and Briton Anthony Joshua tip the scales ahead of their WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world title rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

