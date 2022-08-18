COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-USYK-JOSHUA/WEIGH-IN

REUTERS

AUG 18

18 de Agosto de 2022

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua tip the scales

Start: 19 Aug 2022 09:55 GMT

End: 19 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine and Briton Anthony Joshua tip the scales ahead of their WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight world title rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT Weigh-in begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must courtesy "Matchroom Boxing". No resales

DIGITAL: Must courtesy "Matchroom Boxing". No resales

Source: MATCHROOM BOXING

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Saudi Arabia

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND POSSIBLE UKRAINIAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

