Miércoles 17 de Agosto de 2022
Agencias

Vistazo a la novena jornada del torneo Apertura-2022 del fútbol mexicano

17 de Agosto de 2022

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 9a jornada del campeonato de fútbol mexicano:

- Martes:

Mazatlán          1  Oswaldo Alanís (86)

Querétaro         1  Raúl Torres (83)

Atlas             0

Juárez            1  Jesús Dueñas (64)

Puebla            2  Martín Barragán (14), Jordi Cortizo (64)

Necaxa            2  Facundo Batista (53), Agustín Oliveros (83)

- Miércoles:

(00h00 GMT)

Toluca

Monterrey

(02h05 GMT)

Pachuca

América

Cruz Azul

Tijuana

- Jueves:

(00h05 GMT)

Santos

León

(02h05 GMT)

Atlético San Luis

Pumas

- Martes 13 de septiembre:

(02h05 GMT)

Guadalajara

Tigres

Posiciones:

-                      Pts   J  G  E  P  GF  GC DIF

1. Toluca              20   9  6  2  1  17  10   7

2. Monterrey           19   8  6  1  1  19   9  10

3. Tigres              18   8  6  0  2  11   6   5

4. Necaxa              13   9  4  1  4  11   11  0

5. Pachuca             12   7  3  3  1   7   4   3

6. Puebla              12   9  2  6  1  14  12   2

7. Tijuana             11   8  3  2  3  11  11   0

8. Santos              10   7  3  1  3  11   9   2

9. América             10   7  3  1  3  10   9   1

10. Juárez              10   9  2  4  3   7   7   0

11. Mazatlán            10   9  2  4  3  11  12  -1

12. León                 9   8  2  3  3  10  16  -6

13. Pumas                8   7  1  5  1   7   9  -2

14. Atlético San Luis    8   9  1  5  3   6   8  -2

15. Atlas                8   9  2  2  5  10  13  -3

16. Cruz Azul            8   8  2  2  4  11  16  -5

17. Guadalajara          6   8  0  6  2   5   7  -2

18. Querétaro            4   9  0  4  5   8  17  -9

bds/str/cl

