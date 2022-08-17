COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/WYOMING-HAGEMAN--TIMING APPROX--

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 17

16 de Agosto de 2022

Trump-backed candidate Hageman speaks at election event

Start: 17 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 17 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES - Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman speaks at election night event.

SCHEDULE:

0030GMT Election night event begins but Hageman is not expected to speak until results are in.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand No Archive.

Source: ABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

