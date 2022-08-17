ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/LEADERSHIP

Conservative Party leadership hustings in Northern Ireland

Start: 17 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 17 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON - The two candidates to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, take part in a hustings event in Northern Ireland organised by the Conservative Party in which they will take questions from party members.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com