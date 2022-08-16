ADVISORY HEALTH-MONKEYPOX/WHO

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
16 de Agosto de 2022

WHO news conference on Monkeypox, COVID-19 and Ukraine

Start: 17 Aug 2022 12:55 GMT

End: 17 Aug 2022 14:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other experts brief media on Monkeypox outbreak, COVID-19 pandemic and situation in Ukraine.

SCHEDULE

1300GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all - no resale

DIGITAL: Access all - no resale

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

