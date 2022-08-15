COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 15 de Agosto de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/ANNIVERSARY-UN

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 15

15 de Agosto de 2022

Afghanistan special representative speaks at UN briefing

Start: 15 Aug 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2022 17:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, briefs reporters virtually from Kabul on one year anniversary of the Taliban takeover in the Afghan capital.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

