ADVISORY AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/ANNIVERSARY-UN

Afghanistan special representative speaks at UN briefing

Start: 15 Aug 2022 16:00 GMT

End: 15 Aug 2022 17:00 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - Ramiz Alakbarov, Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, briefs reporters virtually from Kabul on one year anniversary of the Taliban takeover in the Afghan capital.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: Natural/Original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com