ADVISORY PEOPLE-SALMAN RUSHDIE/HOSPITAL

Exterior of hospital where Salman Rushdie receives treatment

Start: 14 Aug 2022 12:25 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2022 13:25 GMT

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA - Author Salman Rushdie is being treated at UPMC Hamot hospital after being stabbed in the neck and torso on Friday (August 12) while onstage at a lecture in New York state.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com