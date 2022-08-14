COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 14 de Agosto de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-SALMAN RUSHDIE/HOSPITAL

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 14

14 de Agosto de 2022

Exterior of hospital where Salman Rushdie receives treatment

Start: 14 Aug 2022 12:25 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2022 13:25 GMT

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA - Author Salman Rushdie is being treated at UPMC Hamot hospital after being stabbed in the neck and torso on Friday (August 12) while onstage at a lecture in New York state.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El espectacular e impactante nocaut con el que el ecuatoriano Marlon Chito Vera se impuso en UFC y le permitirá ir por el título

El espectacular e impactante nocaut con el que el ecuatoriano Marlon Chito Vera se impuso en UFC y le permitirá ir por el título

“¡Enorme, gigantesco!”: así reaccionó el ‘Perro’ Bermúdez al recibir regalo del artista Juan Carlos Santoscoy

Las escandalosas reacciones de Neymar en Twitter: “Parece que por contrato Mbappé es dueño del PSG”

Aquella primera entrevista a dos de los sobrevivientes de la Tragedia de Los Andes 50 años después

Los mejores memes que dejó la goleada de América a los Pumas

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De gusanos en la comida a discusiones: los momentos más polémicos que dejó “La Academia” previo a la gran final

De gusanos en la comida a discusiones: los momentos más polémicos que dejó “La Academia” previo a la gran final

“Verdadera fuerza de voluntad”: Gimnasio se viraliza por vender garnachas en su interior

Cómo Mickey Mouse salvó a Walt Disney de la bancarrota

En pleno éxito, rechazó la fama y el dinero para regresar al anonimato: la historia de Paty, de El Chavo del 8

Ghost: cómo se hizo la escena más sensual de todos los tiempos, improvisada por dos actores que se ignoraban

TENDENCIAS

Teñido de cejas: todo lo que hay que saber sobre la técnica que promete dar volumen con naturalidad

Teñido de cejas: todo lo que hay que saber sobre la técnica que promete dar volumen con naturalidad

Cómo reconocer y actuar ante un familiar tóxico

Hijos narcisistas: cuáles son los 3 errores que cometen los padres en la crianza, según la ciencia

La Bella y la Bestia: cómo es el pueblo francés escondido que inspiró a los creadores de la película

Los mandamientos de la comida casera según Tefi Russo: “Para hacer un rico plato no tenés necesariamente que usar la chaqueta de cocinero”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Viruela del mono: Se eleva a 712 casos positivos en Perú

Viruela del mono: Se eleva a 712 casos positivos en Perú

De gusanos en la comida a discusiones: los momentos más polémicos que dejó “La Academia” previo a la gran final

Lilly Téllez atribuyó ola de violencia a la estrategia de seguridad de AMLO: “Falso profeta”

Gisela Valcárcel cuenta qué la motivó a tener participantes desconocidos en La Gran Estrella

Esta semana se radicará en el Congreso el proyecto para crear el Ministerio de la Igualdad