ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-ITALY

Corn from Ukraine unloaded from ship in Italian port
Start: 13 Aug 2022 06:03 GMT
End: 13 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT
RAVENNA - Workers unload boxes containing 13,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine from the Rojen ship a day after it arrived in the northern Italian port city of Ravenna after stopping off in Turkey.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Italy
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com