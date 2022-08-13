ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-ITALY

Corn from Ukraine unloaded from ship in Italian port

Start: 13 Aug 2022 06:03 GMT

End: 13 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

RAVENNA - Workers unload boxes containing 13,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine from the Rojen ship a day after it arrived in the northern Italian port city of Ravenna after stopping off in Turkey.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Italy

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com