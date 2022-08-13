COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
13 de Agosto de 2022
ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-ITALY

REUTERS

AUG 13

13 de Agosto de 2022

Corn from Ukraine unloaded from ship in Italian port

Start: 13 Aug 2022 06:03 GMT

End: 13 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

RAVENNA - Workers unload boxes containing 13,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine from the Rojen ship a day after it arrived in the northern Italian port city of Ravenna after stopping off in Turkey.

