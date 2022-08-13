ADVISORY PEOPLE-SALMAN RUSHDIE/HOSPITAL ++TIME APPROX++

Author Salman Rushdie treated at UPMC Hamot hospital after stabbing
Start: 13 Aug 2022 10:48 GMT
End: 13 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT
ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA – Author Salman Rushdie is being treated at UPMC Hamot hospital after being stabbed in the neck and torso on Friday while onstage at a lecture in New York state.
