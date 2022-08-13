COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY PEOPLE-SALMAN RUSHDIE/HOSPITAL ++TIME APPROX++

REUTERS

AUG 13

13 de Agosto de 2022

Author Salman Rushdie treated at UPMC Hamot hospital after stabbing

Start: 13 Aug 2022 10:48 GMT

End: 13 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA – Author Salman Rushdie is being treated at UPMC Hamot hospital after being stabbed in the neck and torso on Friday while onstage at a lecture in New York state.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

