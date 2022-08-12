ADVISORY PEOPLE-SALMAN-RUSHDIE/NEWSER--NEW SOURCE/RESTRIX

New York State Police are expected to update on Salman Rushdie incident
Start: 12 Aug 2022 20:51 GMT
End: 12 Aug 2022 21:51 GMT
--PLEASE NOTE: SOURCE FOR THIS EVENT IS ABC AFFILLIATE WKW (No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive.) FROM 2104GMT
JAMESTOWN, NEW YORK, USA - New York State Police are expected to update on the incident in which author Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage before delivering a speech in Chautauqua, New York.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive.
DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No archive.
Source: ABC AFFILLIATE WKW
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com