ADVISORY INDIGENOUS-DAY/MEXICO -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Mexico City celebrates Indigenous Day with colorful festival

Start: 14 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 14 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Mexico City celebrates Indigenous Day with a colorful festival. Different indigenous groups perform dances, rituals and ceremonies at Zocalo square, the event will also feature a concert of a monumental orchestra from the state of Oaxaca.

