ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/INFLATION

U.S. House votes on sweeping $430 billion climate, drug bill

Start: 12 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives returns briefly from its August break to vote on the sweeping $430 billion climate, drug and tax bill passed by the Senate last weekend. It is expected to pass the Democratic-controlled chamber and proceed to President Joe Biden for his signature.

