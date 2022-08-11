ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/INFLATION

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
11 de Agosto de 2022

U.S. House votes on sweeping $430 billion climate, drug bill

Start: 12 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. House of Representatives returns briefly from its August break to vote on the sweeping $430 billion climate, drug and tax bill passed by the Senate last weekend. It is expected to pass the Democratic-controlled chamber and proceed to President Joe Biden for his signature.

