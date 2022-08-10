ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ --UPDATED TIME

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Biden signs burn-pits legislation into law

Start: 10 Aug 2022 14:06 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2022 15:06 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. President Joe Biden signs into law S. 3373, Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022.

