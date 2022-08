ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/DEFENCE-MINISTERS-NEWSER

News conference after defence ministers meeting in Copenhagen

Start: 11 Aug 2022 14:10 GMT

End: 11 Aug 2022 15:15 GMT

COPENHAGEN - British Defence Minister Ben Wallace, Denmark's Defence Minister Morten Bodskov and Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov hold a news conference after hosting ministers from allied countries in Copenhagen to discuss long-term support for Ukraine, including military training, mine clearance and weapon supplies.

