ADVISORY JAPAN-POLITICS/NEWSER

Japanese PM Kishida holds newser after cabinet announcement

Start: 10 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a news conference after the announcement of his new cabinet ministers.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com