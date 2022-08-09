ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/MAR-A-LAGO

Views of scene near Trump's property Mar-A-Lago
Start: 09 Aug 2022 19:45 GMT
End: 09 Aug 2022 20:45 GMT
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - Views of the scene near former President Donald Trump's property, Mar-A-Lago, after the estate had been raided by FBI agents. The unprecedented search of the home of a former president marked a significant escalation of the federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office in January 2021. Trump continues to publicly flirt with running again for president in 2024 but has not said clearly whether he will do so.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com