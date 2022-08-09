ADVISORY NEW MEXICO-MUSLIMS --SOURCE UPDATE

New Mexico police detain suspect in killing of Muslim men
Start: 09 Aug 2022 21:30 GMT
End: 09 Aug 2022 22:30 GMT
ALBQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES - New Mexico police hold a news briefing after announcing that they have detained a man whom they said is their primary suspect in the fatal shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque over the past nine months, killings that have shaken the Islamic community in the state's largest city.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No resale
DIGITAL: No resale
Source: ALBUQUERQUE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com