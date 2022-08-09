ADVISORY NEW MEXICO-MUSLIMS --SOURCE UPDATE

New Mexico police detain suspect in killing of Muslim men

ALBQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES - New Mexico police hold a news briefing after announcing that they have detained a man whom they said is their primary suspect in the fatal shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque over the past nine months, killings that have shaken the Islamic community in the state's largest city.

