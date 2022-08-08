COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 8 de Agosto de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/AERIALS

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 08

8 de Agosto de 2022

Aerials of Mar-a-Lago after Trump says FBI agents raided his Florida home

Start: 08 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

End: 08 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES – Aerial views of former President Donald Trump’s property, Mar-A-Lago, after he released a statement saying the property had been raided by FBI agents.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand. No Archive.

Source: ABC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Era un adelantado, jugábamos diferente al resto”: Lionel Scaloni sorprendió al hablar sobre uno de los técnicos que lo marcó

“Era un adelantado, jugábamos diferente al resto”: Lionel Scaloni sorprendió al hablar sobre uno de los técnicos que lo marcó

Hace cinco años lo invitó a hacer una promesa a Roger Federer, y el tenista le dio la sorpresa de su vida

El ex manager de Tyson reveló el inquietante motivo por el que Iron Mike perdió a uno de sus famosos tigres de bengala

Sergio “Chiquito” Romero es el nuevo arquero de Boca Juniors: “Es un paso adelante en mi carrera, vengo al club más grande de la Argentina”

“Detrás de Messi y Cristiano estaba yo, me querían todos los grandes”: el drama de la ex estrella internacional que hoy no consigue club

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Aranza Peña: el antiguo video que muestra el talento infantil de la actriz que murió trágicamente

Aranza Peña: el antiguo video que muestra el talento infantil de la actriz que murió trágicamente

Ricardo Arjona habló en defensa de los hombres: “Estamos en el último de los escalones sociales”

Ashton Kutcher reveló que sufrió un extraño trastorno autoinmune que lo dejó sin ver, escuchar y caminar

Maribel Fernández “La Pelangocha” se dijo lista para la muerte: “He dejado todo en paz”

Qué hizo Aranza Peña semanas antes de morir de manera trágica

TENDENCIAS

COVID-19 en la Argentina: el 65% de los adolescentes aún no recibió la dosis de refuerzo

COVID-19 en la Argentina: el 65% de los adolescentes aún no recibió la dosis de refuerzo

Qué vitaminas se deben priorizar para mantener un cerebro joven y sano, según una experta de Harvard

Pornhub envuelto en un escándalo por el video sexual de una joven

Tres aplicaciones para hacer senderismo y planear caminatas

Apple prepara un HomePod mini nuevo y la renovación del HomePod

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

El FBI allanó la residencia de Donald Trump en Florida

El FBI allanó la residencia de Donald Trump en Florida

Alimentos ultraprocesados y bebidas azucaradas: así será el impuesto saludable del gobierno Petro

Coronavirus en México al 8 de agosto: se registraron 2 mil 500 contagios y 22 muertes en el último día

Guido Bellido defiende a Pedro Castillo: “Tenemos la esperanza y la convicción de que no haya estado involucrado en actos irregulares”

Lucy Cabrera arremete contra Magaly Medina tras discusión en su set: “Para ella todo es plata y rating”