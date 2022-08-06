ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/

Donald Trump holds a rally in Wisconsin
Start: 05 Aug 2022 00:00 GMT
End: 06 Aug 2022 01:00 GMT
WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN - Donald Trump holds a rally in Wisconsin.
SCHEDULE:
0000GMT 06/08 - Scheduled time of event
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com