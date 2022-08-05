ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/CPAC-TRUMP

Donald Trump headlines the third day of CPAC

Start: 06 Aug 2022 21:55 GMT

End: 06 Aug 2022 23:30 GMT

DALLAS, TX - Stars of the right wing converge on the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. Former U.S. President Donald Trump headlines the third day.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT - Kimberly Guilfoyle

2230GMT - Former U.S. President Donald Trump

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only. No archives. No resale

DIGITAL: For editorial use only. No archives. No resale

Source: AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com