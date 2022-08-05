COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 5 de Agosto de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY JAPAN-UN/

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 05

5 de Agosto de 2022

UN Secretary General Guterres holds news conference in Tokyo

Start: 08 Aug 2022 00:45 GMT

End: 08 Aug 2022 01:40 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Tokyo holds a news conference after attending the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing during the second World War.

SCHEDULE:

0050GMT- News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Revés para Mauro Icardi en el PSG: el técnico lo borró del plantel antes del debut en la Ligue 1

Revés para Mauro Icardi en el PSG: el técnico lo borró del plantel antes del debut en la Ligue 1

El resonante escándalo en la Fórmula 1 que estalló tras la salida de Fernando Alonso de Alpine y que golpeó a Daniel Ricciardo

La emocionante definición de los 200 metros que perdió el “nuevo Usain Bolt” por seis milésimas

La sugestiva publicación de Darío Benedetto en medio de los rumores de la llegada de Edinson Cavani a Boca Juniors

Las curiosidades del Estadio 974, la sede del Mundial de Qatar hecha con contenedores: cuál será su destino después de la Copa del Mundo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Maestro de ‘La Academia’ tachó a jueces como “los cuatro jinetes del Apocalipsis”

Maestro de ‘La Academia’ tachó a jueces como “los cuatro jinetes del Apocalipsis”

Los mejores memes que dejó la fusión entre Warner Bros. Discovery+ y la eliminación de HBO MAX

Pedro Sola recordó cuando una mujer le propuso tener un hijo juntos: “Si no es un mueble”

De un escaneo corporal a ultrasonido de glúteos: los procedimientos que Kim Kardashian ha expuesto públicamente

Murió el escritor, actor y comediante brasileño Jô Soares

TENDENCIAS

Alimentos veganos y vegetarianos: el Gobierno reguló el etiquetado de los productos

Alimentos veganos y vegetarianos: el Gobierno reguló el etiquetado de los productos

Cuáles son los beneficios del desayuno antiinflamatorio: 5 ideas para comenzar el día lleno de energía

Respiración y estrés: el método más fácil e inmediato del mundo para estar presentes en el aquí y ahora

Diez vestidos fabulosos que convirtieron a Marilyn en ícono de moda

Cuáles son los mejores maridajes de cerveza para no perderse un solo sabor

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Maestro de ‘La Academia’ tachó a jueces como “los cuatro jinetes del Apocalipsis”

Maestro de ‘La Academia’ tachó a jueces como “los cuatro jinetes del Apocalipsis”

Una ballena blanca en París: bomberos rastrean a un cetáceo del Ártico perdido en el río Sena

Mari Pili Barreda en shock al saber de la muerte de Diego Bertie: “No lo creo”

Christian Meier y su doloroso adiós a Diego Bertie: “Contigo no existe final”

Diego Bertie tras confirmar su homosexualidad en TV: “Soy una persona libre, feliz y sin ningún rollo”