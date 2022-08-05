ADVISORY JAPAN-UN/

UN Secretary General Guterres holds news conference in Tokyo

Start: 08 Aug 2022 00:45 GMT

End: 08 Aug 2022 01:40 GMT

TOKYO, JAPAN - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Tokyo holds a news conference after attending the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing during the second World War.

SCHEDULE:

0050GMT- News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com