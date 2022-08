Israeli PM gives statement on Israeli air strike

Start: 05 Aug 2022 18:02 GMT

End: 05 Aug 2022 18:09 GMT

TEL AVIV - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defence Minister Benny Gantz give a statement after an Israeli air strike killed Islamic Jihad senior commander in Gaza.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: GPO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL / HEBREW

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com