Viernes 5 de Agosto de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY COLOMBIA-POLITICS/

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 05

5 de Agosto de 2022

Leftist Gustavo Petro takes office in Colombia

Start: 07 Aug 2022 19:45 GMT

End: 07 Aug 2022 22:45 GMT

BOGOTA - Leftist Gustavo Petro will take office as Colombia's president on promises to right profound inequality, focus on climate change and fully implement a 2016 peace deal. The longtime politician is already constructing congressional alliances in a bid to pass ambitious reforms and unite a deeply divided country.

SCHEDULE:

2000GMT- Inauguration ceremony to start. Petro's speech

2200GMT- Petro greets guests

2230GMT- (approx.) Petro walks toward Government House, Casa de Nariño.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: GOVERNMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Colombia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

