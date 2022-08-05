ADVISORY COLOMBIA-POLITICS/

Leftist Gustavo Petro takes office in Colombia

BOGOTA - Leftist Gustavo Petro will take office as Colombia's president on promises to right profound inequality, focus on climate change and fully implement a 2016 peace deal. The longtime politician is already constructing congressional alliances in a bid to pass ambitious reforms and unite a deeply divided country.

2000GMT- Inauguration ceremony to start. Petro's speech

2200GMT- Petro greets guests

2230GMT- (approx.) Petro walks toward Government House, Casa de Nariño.

