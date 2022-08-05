ADVISORY ASEAN-MEETING/NEWSER

Cambodian foreign minister newser after conclusion of ASEAN

Start: 06 Aug 2022 01:45 GMT

End: 06 Aug 2022 03:00 GMT

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Cambodian foreign minister Prak Sokhonn holds a news conference after the conclusion of the ASEAN and dialogue partners foreign ministers meetings in Phnom Penh.

SCHEDULE:

0200-0300GMT - news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Cambodia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com