ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ECONOMY

Jueves 4 de Agosto de 2022
Agencias

REUTERS

4 de Agosto de 2022

Biden hosts roundtable with business and labour leaders

Start: 04 Aug 2022 17:45 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2022 18:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Biden hosts a roundtable event with business and labor leaders to discuss how the Inflation Reduction Act lowers costs for families and businesses, lowers the deficit, fights inflation, lowers energy costs, and significantly bolsters domestic manufacturing.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

