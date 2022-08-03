ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

U.N. chief to discuss global impact of Ukraine war
Start: 03 Aug 2022 16:10 GMT
End: 03 Aug 2022 17:15 GMT
UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a briefing with Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Ms. Rebeca Grynspan (virtual). They will introduce to reporters the third report of the Global Crisis Response Group.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Nations
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: Natural/Original
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com