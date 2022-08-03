ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/UN

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
3 de Agosto de 2022

U.N. chief to discuss global impact of Ukraine war

Start: 03 Aug 2022 16:10 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2022 17:15 GMT

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a briefing with Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Ms. Rebeca Grynspan (virtual). They will introduce to reporters the third report of the Global Crisis Response Group.

