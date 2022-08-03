COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-TURBINE

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 03

3 de Agosto de 2022

German Chancellor Scholz gives statement after visiting Siemens energy

Start: 03 Aug 2022 07:30 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR – German Chancellor Scholz gives statement after visiting Siemens energy site to look at Nord Stream 1 turbine meant to be transported to compressor station of Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Russia

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / CHANNEL 1 GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

