ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-TURBINE

German Chancellor Scholz gives statement after visiting Siemens energy
Start: 03 Aug 2022 07:30 GMT
End: 03 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT
MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR – German Chancellor Scholz gives statement after visiting Siemens energy site to look at Nord Stream 1 turbine meant to be transported to compressor station of Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Russia
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / CHANNEL 1 GERMAN
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com