ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/LEADERSHIP-DEBATE -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Miércoles 3 de Agosto de 2022
ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/LEADERSHIP-DEBATE

REUTERS

AUG 03

3 de Agosto de 2022

Sky News Debate - The Battle for Number 10

Start: 04 Aug 2022 18:55 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2022 20:30 GMT

LONDON - Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister, take part in a televised head-to-head debate in the "Sky News Debate - The Battle for Number 10."

1900GMT - Sky News Debate - The Battle for Number 10

BROADCAST: News use only / Must be introduced as “Sky News Debate - The Battle for Number 10” / Must not obscure onscreen architecture / No new use or republishing after 2259GMT August 14, 2022

DIGITAL: News use only / Must be introduced as “Sky News Debate - The Battle for Number 10” / Must not obscure onscreen architecture / No new use or republishing after 2259GMT August 14, 2022

BROADCAST: No more than 8 minutes may be used / News use only / Must on screen courtesy “courtesy of SKY NEWS” / No archive / No new edits or republishing into new articles after 2259GMT August 14, 2022

DIGITAL: No more than 8 minutes may be used / News use only / Must on screen courtesy “courtesy of SKY NEWS” / No archive / No new edits or republishing into new articles after 2259GMT August 14, 2022

Source: SKY NEWS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

