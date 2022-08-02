ADVISORY SRI LANKA-CRISIS/

Sri Lanka's president inaugurates new session of parliament

Start: 03 Aug 2022 04:25 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2022 06:30 GMT

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurates a new session of parliament and delivers his first policy statement.

SCHEDULE:

0430GMT - president expected to arrive, greeted by guard of honour

0500GMT - parliament session starts

