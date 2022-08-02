COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SRI LANKA-CRISIS/

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 02

2 de Agosto de 2022

Sri Lanka's president inaugurates new session of parliament

Start: 03 Aug 2022 04:25 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2022 06:30 GMT

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - President Ranil Wickremesinghe inaugurates a new session of parliament and delivers his first policy statement.

SCHEDULE:

0430GMT - president expected to arrive, greeted by guard of honour

0500GMT - parliament session starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: SRI LANKA RUPAVAHINI CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sri Lanka

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL SINHALA SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

