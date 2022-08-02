ADVISORY --FLASH-- 5945-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-ZAWAHIRI SMOKE

Footage shows smoke rising at site of U.S. strike that killed al Qaeda Zawahiri

Start: 02 Aug 2022 08:47 GMT

End: 02 Aug 2022 08:50 GMT

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Footage shows smoke rising at site of U.S. strike that killed al Qaeda Zawahiri

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must on-screen credit "Aamaj News"

DIGITAL: Must on-screen credit "Aamaj News"

Source: AAMAJ NEWS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Singapore

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com