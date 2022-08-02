COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 2 de Agosto de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- 5945-AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/USA-ZAWAHIRI SMOKE

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 02

2 de Agosto de 2022

Footage shows smoke rising at site of U.S. strike that killed al Qaeda Zawahiri

Start: 02 Aug 2022 08:47 GMT

End: 02 Aug 2022 08:50 GMT

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - Footage shows smoke rising at site of U.S. strike that killed al Qaeda Zawahiri

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must on-screen credit "Aamaj News"

DIGITAL: Must on-screen credit "Aamaj News"

Source: AAMAJ NEWS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Singapore

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las historias del sangriento reinado de Pablo Escobar en el fútbol: del secuestro y asesinato de árbitros a las estrellas que pagó el narcotráfico

Las historias del sangriento reinado de Pablo Escobar en el fútbol: del secuestro y asesinato de árbitros a las estrellas que pagó el narcotráfico

Christian Horner respaldó a Checo Pérez tras resultado en Hungría

Julio César Chávez felicitó a Brandon Moreno por coronarse en la UFC

Argentina venció por 2-0 a Valencia y quedó como líder del Grupo A en el torneo de L’Alcudia

La controvertida actitud de Cristiano Ronaldo que generó enojo en los fanáticos del Manchester United

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Primer eliminado de La Academia 20 años consiguió trabajo en Televisa

Primer eliminado de La Academia 20 años consiguió trabajo en Televisa

Luis Miguel reapareció en Instagram con misteriosa imagen

El sorprendente video de Susan Sarandon a sus casi 76 años que causó furor en redes sociales

Gustavo Adolfo Infante acusó campaña en su contra y presentó audios de Alfredo Adame

Fabián Lavalle dio positivo a COVID-19 por tercera vez: “Desmentimos las Fake News”

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son las posibilidades de contraer COVID-19 en un vuelo

Cuáles son las posibilidades de contraer COVID-19 en un vuelo

Colegio, bullying y salud: el 40% de los niños con dermatitis atópica sufre acoso escolar

¿Qué tan confiable es el “doctor Google”?

Batalla en las pistas: si los italianos muestran sus motores, los alemanes también

Cuál es la relación entre los alimentos ultraprocesados y el deterioro cognitivo, según un reciente estudio

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Primer eliminado de La Academia 20 años consiguió trabajo en Televisa

Primer eliminado de La Academia 20 años consiguió trabajo en Televisa

Elecciones en Morena: Mario Delgado confirmó que más de 3 millones de personas participaron en el proceso

Carrera hacia Downing Street: Truss y Sunak intensifican su campaña para seducir a los 150 mil miembros del partido conservador

Nancy Pelosi llegó a Malasia entre las amenazas de China por su posible visita a Taiwán

Usuarios de Pensión 65 recibirán S/ 250 adicionales para enfrentar el alza de precios de los alimentos