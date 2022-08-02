ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/LEADERSHIP

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 2 de Agosto de 2022
2 de Agosto de 2022

UK leadership contenders take part in Conservative Party hustings in Cardiff

Start: 03 Aug 2022 17:55 GMT

End: 03 Aug 2022 18:55 GMT

CARDIFF - The two candidates to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, take part in a hustings event in Cardiff organised by the Conservative Party in which they will take questions from party members.

1800GMT - Hustings begins

BROADCAST: No use UK broadcasters

DIGITAL: No use UK broadcasters

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

