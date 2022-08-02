COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY ASIA-PELOSI/SOUTHKOREA

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 02

2 de Agosto de 2022

Pelosi, and SK's Nat. Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo statements

Start: 04 Aug 2022 03:30 GMT

End: 04 Aug 2022 03:50 GMT

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi gives joint statements with South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo in Seoul.

SCHEDULE:

0250-0340GMT - Meeting

0340-0345GMT - Joint statements

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Korea

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL ENGLISH AND KOREAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

