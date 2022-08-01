COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 1 de Agosto de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 01

1 de Agosto de 2022

President Joe Biden delivers remarks “on a successful counterterrorism operation"

Start: 01 Aug 2022 23:00 GMT

End: 02 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – President Joe Biden delivers remarks “on a successful counterterrorism operation,” a White House press release says. White House Blue Room Balcony

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El video de la oprobiosa derrota del Hulk iraní en su debut en el ring: perdió por nocaut

El video de la oprobiosa derrota del Hulk iraní en su debut en el ring: perdió por nocaut

León vs América: qué pasó entre Fox Sports y Claro Sports

El gesto de Lionel Messi con un niño que saltó al campo y fue atrapado por la seguridad en pleno festejo de la Supercopa de Francia

La picardía viral de Dani Olmo en la Supercopa de Alemania en la que el Bayern Múnich le ganó al RB Leipzig

El llamativo destino que eligió un ex campeón del mundo con España para continuar su carrera en Europa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kpop en iTunes Argentina: ATEEZ arrasa en el ranking de las canciones más sonadas

Kpop en iTunes Argentina: ATEEZ arrasa en el ranking de las canciones más sonadas

El día que Katy jurado emborrachó a Lorena Velázquez en un avión

Beyoncé cambiará la letra de una canción considerada ofensiva para un grupo de personas con discapacidad

Estas son las series de Netflix que atraen al público de Argentina

Así fue el reencuentro de Alejandra Guzmán con Erik Rubín: “El amor es eterno y algunas veces uno tiene que dejarlo ir”

TENDENCIAS

Google eliminó una de sus funciones más útiles pero desconocidas

Google eliminó una de sus funciones más útiles pero desconocidas

Dermatitis Atópica: de qué se trata la enfermedad crónica de la piel que afecta a 1 de cada 10 argentinos

Cómo funciona el auto eléctrico que absorbe CO2 mientras funciona

Estas tecnologías son usadas para leer cuando hay problemas de visión

Gemelos unidos por la cabeza fueron separados por médicos que se entrenaron con realidad virtual

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Franco Saravia señaló que Ángelo Campos es el arquero titular en Alianza Lima, pese a su buen momento

Franco Saravia señaló que Ángelo Campos es el arquero titular en Alianza Lima, pese a su buen momento

Tiktoker hace viral el video cuando Roberto Artigas se llevó una golpiza por jugarle broma pesada a campeón de muay thai

El fascinante cerebro humano: ocho datos que demuestran que es mucho más que una “computadora”

Rodrigo González critica a Magaly Medina por exponer sus compras de lujo: “Me parece huachafo”

Pese a la represión de la dictadura cubana, las protestas siguen en aumento en la isla: se registraron 263 en julio