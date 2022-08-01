ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-GRINER-TRIAL

U.S. basketball star Griner back in Russian court on drugs charges
KHIMKI - A Moscow region court sits for a seventh hearing in a case against U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with the illegal possession of cannabis substances.
