COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 1 de Agosto de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-GRINER-TRIAL

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 01

1 de Agosto de 2022

U.S. basketball star Griner back in Russian court on drugs charges

Start: 02 Aug 2022 06:45 GMT

End: 02 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

KHIMKI - A Moscow region court sits for a seventh hearing in a case against U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with the illegal possession of cannabis substances.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Hearing begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN / POSS ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

La picardía viral de Dani Olmo en la Supercopa de Alemania en la que el Bayern Múnich le ganó al RB Leipzig

La picardía viral de Dani Olmo en la Supercopa de Alemania en la que el Bayern Múnich le ganó al RB Leipzig

El llamativo destino que eligió un ex campeón del mundo con España para continuar su carrera en Europa

Barcelona cerró su quinto fichaje: el “superequipo” que buscará devolver al club a lo más alto de Europa

Gambeta, sombrero y chilena: el golazo viral de un argentino que aspira a ser candidato al Premio Puskas

El impactante récord que Lionel Messi ratificó y se alejó de Pelé

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Andrea Escalona presentó oficialmente el sexo de su bebé

Andrea Escalona presentó oficialmente el sexo de su bebé

Ranking Spotify en Argentina: top 10 de los podcast con más reproducciones

Tomorrowland 2022: los artistas e influencers que representaron a México en la fiesta de la música electrónica

Sylvester Stallone estalló de furia contra los productores de Drago, el spin-off de Rocky: “Son parásitos”

Fernando del Solar: presentaron la última película en la que participó el conductor

TENDENCIAS

Gemelos unidos por la cabeza fueron separados por médicos que se entrenaron con realidad virtual

Gemelos unidos por la cabeza fueron separados por médicos que se entrenaron con realidad virtual

Las 10 extensiones que mejoran la navegación en Google Chrome

El primer ingeniero aeroespacial recibido en la Argentina trabaja en el desarrollo de un nanosatélite universitario

Cómo hacer un índice en Word fácilmente

Tres consejos para ser exitoso en Kwai con videos de noticias

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Uruguay ya batió su récord anual de exportación de energía eléctrica a Argentina en sólo los primeros 7 meses de 2022

Uruguay ya batió su récord anual de exportación de energía eléctrica a Argentina en sólo los primeros 7 meses de 2022

CompraNet regresó: la SHCP anunció que la plataforma opera en su totalidad

Estados Unidos y sus aliados criticaron a Rusia por su retórica “irresponsable y peligrosa” sobre las armas nucleares

La corbata de Pedro Sánchez y el costo de la energía: el insólito debate en el verano español

Congresista Freddy Díaz asiste a la Fiscalía para responder por denuncia de violación