FA hosts Trafalgar Square celebration after England's Euro victory

Start: 01 Aug 2022 11:00 GMT

End: 01 Aug 2022 12:00 GMT

LONDON – The Football Association hosts an event at Trafalgar Square in London to celebrate England's victory in the Women's Euro 2022 final against Germany on Sunday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com