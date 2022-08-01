ADVISORY --FLASH-- 5644-UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-SHIP-UGC

Grain ship leaves port of Odesa
Start: 01 Aug 2022 07:21 GMT
End: 01 Aug 2022 07:24 GMT
ODESA, UKRAINE - A ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa port with a shipment of grain on Monday under a guaranteed safe passage agreement. The Sierra Leone-flagged vessel Razoni is the first ship to set to set sail from Ukraine with grain exports since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
