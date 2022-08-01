COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 1 de Agosto de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH-- 5644-UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-SHIP-UGC

Por

REUTERS

y

AUG 01

1 de Agosto de 2022

Grain ship leaves port of Odesa

Start: 01 Aug 2022 07:21 GMT

End: 01 Aug 2022 07:24 GMT

ODESA, UKRAINE - A ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa port with a shipment of grain on Monday under a guaranteed safe passage agreement. The Sierra Leone-flagged vessel Razoni is the first ship to set to set sail from Ukraine with grain exports since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must credit Alexander Kubrakov/ Ukraine Ministry of Infrastructure

DIGITAL: Must credit Alexander Kubrakov/ Ukraine Ministry of Infrastructure

Source: Alexander Kubrakov/ Ukraine Ministry of Infrastructure

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los emotivos mensajes de Obama, MichaelJordan, LeBron James y Shaquille O’Neal por la muerte de Bill Russell

Los emotivos mensajes de Obama, MichaelJordan, LeBron James y Shaquille O’Neal por la muerte de Bill Russell

A solas con Mauricio Pochettino: su salida del PSG y la relación con Messi, Mbappé y Neymar, la “desgracia” ante el Madrid y el “caso Icardi”

Murió la estrella del baloncesto Bill Russell a los 88 años

Qué dijo Gallardo del “cerrojo” de Sarmiento que no pudo romper River y la llamativa estadística tras una nueva caída como local

Los horrores defensivos en los goles, el lapidario relato de la radio partidaria y el silencio de Ibarra: lo que dejó la dura derrota de Boca en Paraná

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Las polémicas declaraciones del primer marido de Jennifer Lopez sobre la boda de su ex con Ben Affleck

Las polémicas declaraciones del primer marido de Jennifer Lopez sobre la boda de su ex con Ben Affleck

La Academia 20 años: Rubí llegó a la semifinal sin cantar en dos conciertos

Cuando Martha Higareda rechazó a Jared Leto: “Me estaba haciendo la difícil”

El drama de Mena Suvari, la actriz de Belleza Americana que logró escapar del peligroso destino que le impusieron

Karely Ruiz y la exorbitante cantidad que ganaría cada mes en OnlyFans: “Es parte de mi trabajo”

TENDENCIAS

¿La cura para la calvicie?: descubrieron una sustancia que controla la vida y la muerte de los folículos pilosos

¿La cura para la calvicie?: descubrieron una sustancia que controla la vida y la muerte de los folículos pilosos

Los bebés amamantados durante un año o más, están mejor protegidos contra la obesidad en la adultez

Consumir chocolate amargo reduce la presión arterial y protege al corazón, según la ciencia

Identificar los pensamientos distorsionados es clave para manejar el estrés

Cuáles son las chances de que los niños padezcan COVID prolongado, según un reciente estudio internacional

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Ucrania anunció la salida del primer barco con 26.000 toneladas de cereales desde el puerto de Odesa

Ucrania anunció la salida del primer barco con 26.000 toneladas de cereales desde el puerto de Odesa

Pedro Castillo protagoniza nuevo escándalo junto a sus guardaespaldas y los ascensos de las FF. AA.

Los ajustes tecnológicos por defecto que deberías desactivar de inmediato

Las polémicas declaraciones del primer marido de Jennifer Lopez sobre la boda de su ex con Ben Affleck

Los satélites de Elon Musk, la mejor arma contra los rusos