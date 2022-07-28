COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 28 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/SECURITY

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 28

28 de Julio de 2022

Ukrainian officials hold security briefing

Start: 28 Jul 2022 08:00 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

KIYV, UKRAINE - Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar; Deputy Head of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov;

Head of the Operations Office of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksii Nadtochyi and Leonid Baran, Director of the State Border Security Department, hold a briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Ukraine

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Del día que Popovich lo hizo jugar cinco segundos al cara a cara en un ascensor: los frustrantes encuentros de Ginóbili con Jordan

Del día que Popovich lo hizo jugar cinco segundos al cara a cara en un ascensor: los frustrantes encuentros de Ginóbili con Jordan

De expulsar a Totti en 2002 a quedar preso por narcotráfico en EEUU: entrevista a Byron Moreno, el árbitro “más polémico” de la historia de los Mundiales

Agridulce debut en la Liga MX: con asistencia de Dani Alves, Pumas salvó el empate ante Mazatlán

El humilde gesto de Dani Alves previo a su debut con Pumas en la Liga MX

Checo Pérez ilusionó con nuevo mensaje previo al GP de Hungría

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Despechá: el nuevo hit de Rosalía que se convirtió en la canción del verano en Europa

Despechá: el nuevo hit de Rosalía que se convirtió en la canción del verano en Europa

OV7 destapó detalles de su ruptura y reconciliación: “No por una tontería vamos a tirar nuestra amistad”

Qué le pasó a Rey Grupero: su aspecto llamó la atención en una alfombra roja

Álvaro Paz de la Barra y Sofía Franco: Una historia entre escándalos, denuncias, separaciones y acusaciones de maltrato

Cristian Castro desató memes por su look al estilo de “El Loco” Valdés y su acento argentino

TENDENCIAS

Hepatitis: cómo es la campaña para testearse y vacunarse contra la enfermedad

Hepatitis: cómo es la campaña para testearse y vacunarse contra la enfermedad

La revancha de los jeans rotos: 5 formas de combinarlos para estar a la moda

Cómo se contagia y evoluciona la hepatitis, una enfermedad considerada silenciosa

Día Mundial de las Hepatitis: de qué se trata esta enfermedad que afecta a unos 200 mil argentinos

Concepto 2024: moderno, musculoso y estridente, pero sigue siendo un MINI

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Despechá: el nuevo hit de Rosalía que se convirtió en la canción del verano en Europa

Despechá: el nuevo hit de Rosalía que se convirtió en la canción del verano en Europa

TEPJF buscará medidas cautelares contra Layda Sansores por violencia política de género

Testigos del ataque a Luz Raquel Padilla negaron versión de ‘autoataque’ de la Fiscalía: “Se están burlando”

La ONU pidió aplicar de forma efectiva el acuerdo para la exportación de granos desde Ucrania a través del Mar Negro

Freddy Diaz se encuentra no habido y es buscado por la PNP tras denuncia de violación sexual