ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-OVSYANNIKOVA-COURT-TIME TBA-POSSIBLE ONLY

Moscow court considers case of Russian TV protester

Start: 28 Jul 2022 09:45 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - A Moscow court considers the case of former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an on-air protest in March after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. She was detained and released on July 17 for "discrediting the Russian Army" after further protests against what Moscow calls its "special military operation".

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Hearing starts

TIME TBC – Verdict expected

TIME TBC – Possible statement from lawyers

