COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 28 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-OVSYANNIKOVA-COURT-TIME TBA-POSSIBLE ONLY

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 28

28 de Julio de 2022

Moscow court considers case of Russian TV protester

Start: 28 Jul 2022 09:45 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW - A Moscow court considers the case of former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an on-air protest in March after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. She was detained and released on July 17 for "discrediting the Russian Army" after further protests against what Moscow calls its "special military operation".

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Hearing starts

TIME TBC – Verdict expected

TIME TBC – Possible statement from lawyers

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Del día que Popovich lo hizo jugar cinco segundos al cara a cara en un ascensor: los frustrantes encuentros de Ginóbili con Jordan

Del día que Popovich lo hizo jugar cinco segundos al cara a cara en un ascensor: los frustrantes encuentros de Ginóbili con Jordan

De expulsar a Totti en 2002 a quedar preso por narcotráfico en EEUU: entrevista a Byron Moreno, el árbitro “más polémico” de la historia de los Mundiales

Agridulce debut en la Liga MX: con asistencia de Dani Alves, Pumas salvó el empate ante Mazatlán

El humilde gesto de Dani Alves previo a su debut con Pumas en la Liga MX

Checo Pérez ilusionó con nuevo mensaje previo al GP de Hungría

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Despechá: el nuevo hit de Rosalía que se convirtió en la canción del verano en Europa

Despechá: el nuevo hit de Rosalía que se convirtió en la canción del verano en Europa

OV7 destapó detalles de su ruptura y reconciliación: “No por una tontería vamos a tirar nuestra amistad”

Qué le pasó a Rey Grupero: su aspecto llamó la atención en una alfombra roja

Álvaro Paz de la Barra y Sofía Franco: Una historia entre escándalos, denuncias, separaciones y acusaciones de maltrato

Cristian Castro desató memes por su look al estilo de “El Loco” Valdés y su acento argentino

TENDENCIAS

Hepatitis: cómo es la campaña para testearse y vacunarse contra la enfermedad

Hepatitis: cómo es la campaña para testearse y vacunarse contra la enfermedad

La revancha de los jeans rotos: 5 formas de combinarlos para estar a la moda

Cómo se contagia y evoluciona la hepatitis, una enfermedad considerada silenciosa

Día Mundial de las Hepatitis: de qué se trata esta enfermedad que afecta a unos 200 mil argentinos

Concepto 2024: moderno, musculoso y estridente, pero sigue siendo un MINI

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Organizaciones de médicos en formación exigieron al gobierno de AMLO protocolos de seguridad en centros de salud

Organizaciones de médicos en formación exigieron al gobierno de AMLO protocolos de seguridad en centros de salud

Diputadas propusieron de 5 a 8 años de cárcel a quienes cometan ataques con ácido o sustancias corrosivas

Indecopi lanzó “Ruta del Peaje” para informar sobre las tarifas de 97 estaciones

Reniec entregará DNI en 90 centros de todo el Perú el sábado 30 de julio

Por qué el TEPJF podría negar la eliminación de declaraciones de Layda Sansores contra diputadas priistas