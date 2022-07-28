ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-OVSYANNIKOVA-COURT-TIME TBA-POSSIBLE ONLY

Moscow court considers case of Russian TV protester
Start: 28 Jul 2022 09:45 GMT
End: 28 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT
MOSCOW - A Moscow court considers the case of former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an on-air protest in March after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. She was detained and released on July 17 for "discrediting the Russian Army" after further protests against what Moscow calls its "special military operation".
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - Hearing starts
TIME TBC – Verdict expected
TIME TBC – Possible statement from lawyers
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com