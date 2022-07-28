ADVISORY ++FLASH++ 4936-NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/USA

North Korea's Kim says country ready to mobilize nuclear war deterrent
Start: 28 Jul 2022 02:24 GMT
End: 28 Jul 2022 02:26 GMT
PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA - North Korea's Kim says country ready to mobilize nuclear war deterrent.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No use North Korea/ Part no use South Korea, part no third party sales, part not for use by Reuters third party distributors
DIGITAL: No use North Korea/ Part no use South Korea, part no third party sales, part not for use by Reuters third party distributors
Source: KNCA / KRT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: North Korea
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / KOREAN / MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com