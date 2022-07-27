ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-TURKEY

Turkish Defence Minister speaks at opening of grain export centre
Start: 27 Jul 2022 10:15 GMT
End: 27 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT
ISTANBUL - Turkey Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar speaks at the opening ceremony of monitoring centre for Ukrainian grain exports.
SCHEDULE:
1030GMT - Speech begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Turkey
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH TURKISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com