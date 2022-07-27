ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-TURKEY

Turkish Defence Minister speaks at opening of grain export centre

Start: 27 Jul 2022 10:15 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

ISTANBUL - Turkey Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar speaks at the opening ceremony of monitoring centre for Ukrainian grain exports.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Speech begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH TURKISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com