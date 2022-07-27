COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 27 de Julio de 2022
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/GRAIN-TURKEY

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 27

27 de Julio de 2022

Turkish Defence Minister speaks at opening of grain export centre

Start: 27 Jul 2022 10:15 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

ISTANBUL - Turkey Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar speaks at the opening ceremony of monitoring centre for Ukrainian grain exports.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - Speech begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH TURKISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

En La Plata, un jockey quedó en grave estado tras caer de su caballo

En La Plata, un jockey quedó en grave estado tras caer de su caballo

Un coliseo dorado en una ciudad futurista: así es por dentro el Estadio Lusail, sede del debut de Argentina y de la final del Mundial de Qatar

Cómo Jorge Campos ayudó a Oswaldo Sánchez a jugar en el Mundial de 2006

La indirecta de Faitelson a la Liga MX por la privatización de partidos: “Imposible ver futbol”

Cuánto cuestan los boletos para ver el debut de Dani Alves en el Pumas vs Mazatlán

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Enrique Guzmán descartó rencores con Silvia Pinal: “Somos amigos”

Enrique Guzmán descartó rencores con Silvia Pinal: “Somos amigos”

“Chavos+Rucos”: Enrique Guzmán, Los locos del ritmo, Hooligans y otros pioneros del rock se reunirán en concierto

Ranking HBO: las películas más vistas este día por el público argentino

Ranking de Netflix en Argentina: estas son las películas preferidas del momento

De qué acusan al actor Sergio Sendel

TENDENCIAS

La detección temprana y el tratamiento multidisciplinario son las claves para un mejor pronóstico

La detección temprana y el tratamiento multidisciplinario son las claves para un mejor pronóstico

Cuáles son los signos que pueden alertar sobre la presencia de cáncer de cabeza y cuello

Cuáles son los 5 ejercicios físicos que te ayudan a reducir el estrés

De Tanzania a Pekín: ¿por qué madres y padres de todo el mundo alteran la voz para hablar a sus bebés?

Las razones de un despido inesperado y su significado en el mapa de la industria automotriz

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Turquía habilitará un centro de coordinación para exportar alimentos e insumos desde Ucrania

Turquía habilitará un centro de coordinación para exportar alimentos e insumos desde Ucrania

Salvador Cienfuegos apareció en la Guelaguetza siendo ovacionado mientras que María Elena Ríos fue reprimida

Ismael “Mayito Gordo” Zambada fue deportado a México luego de su liberación

A falta de audios, Layda Sansores lanzó una canción sobre Alito y la oposición: “Ha robado de acá para allá”

Fiscalía pide ampliar prisión preventiva contra el gobernador de Puno por peligro de fuga