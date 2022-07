ADVISORY POPE-CANADA/EDMONTON-DEPARTURE

Pope Francis departs Edmonton for Quebec City

Start: 27 Jul 2022 14:45 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2022 15:45 GMT

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA - Pope Francis departs Edmonton for Quebec City as part of a week-long apostolic visit in Canada.

---

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Pope Francis departs Edmonton for Quebec City

---

PLEASE NOTE: SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Canada

Topic: Religion

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com