Miércoles 27 de Julio de 2022
ADVISORY LUFTHANSA-WAGES/STRIKE MORNING

REUTERS

JUL 27

27 de Julio de 2022

Monitoring situation at Germany’s biggest airport during strike

Start: 27 Jul 2022 06:14 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2022 07:05 GMT

FRANKFURT – Monitoring situation at Germany’s biggest airport as ground staff at Deutsche Lufthansa stage a one-day strike amid a wage dispute, further adding to travel disruptions during the busy summer travel season.

Source: REUTERS

