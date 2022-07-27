ADVISORY LUFTHANSA-WAGES/STRIKE MORNING

Monitoring situation at Germany’s biggest airport during strike

Start: 27 Jul 2022 06:14 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2022 07:05 GMT

FRANKFURT – Monitoring situation at Germany’s biggest airport as ground staff at Deutsche Lufthansa stage a one-day strike amid a wage dispute, further adding to travel disruptions during the busy summer travel season.

