ADVISORY 4674-PHILIPPINES-QUAKE/UGC

Chandelier swings wildly as powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines
Start: 27 Jul 2022 02:23 GMT
End: 27 Jul 2022 02:24 GMT
MANILA - Chandelier swings wildly as powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No resale / Must on screen courtesy Ronnie.
DIGITAL: No resale / Must on screen courtesy Ronnie.
Source: RONNIE
Aspect Ratio: 4:3
Location: Philippines
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com