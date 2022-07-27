COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY 4674-PHILIPPINES-QUAKE/UGC

REUTERS

JUL 27

26 de Julio de 2022

Chandelier swings wildly as powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines

Start: 27 Jul 2022 02:23 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2022 02:24 GMT

MANILA - Chandelier swings wildly as powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines.

Location: Philippines

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

