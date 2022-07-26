COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Un vistazo a la fecha de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino

25 de Julio de 2022

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la décima fecha de la Liga 2022 del fútbol argentino:

Sábado:

Sarmiento          1 López (58)

Colón              3 Rodríguez (19 -penal-), Bernardi (86), Abila (90+3)

Central Córdoba    1 López (75)

Racing             3 Copetti (27 y 49), Alcaraz (85)

Domingo:

Independiente      0

Atl. Tucumán       1 Lotti (1)

Tigre              3 Cabrera (13), Menossi (22), Colidio (47)

Platense           0

Aldosivi           0

River              3 Palavecino (71), Beltrán (73), Borja (75)

Gimnasia LP        1 Alemán (28 –penal-)

Lanús              0

Boca               3 Fernández (10), Rojo (58), Villa (67)

Estudiantes        1 Morel (76)

-Lunes:

San Lorenzo        1 Barrios (90)

Talleres           1 Catalán (10)

Banfield           1 Coronel (39)

Argentinos         1 Torrén (90+11 –penal-)

Newell's           1 Garro (90+4)

Defensa y Justicia 2 Fernández (5), Duarte (47)

Unión              2 Machuca (33), Zenón (90+2)

Godoy Cruz         1 Larrosa (90+6)

Vélez              1 Bou (6 –penal-)

Huracán            1 Garré (57)

-Martes:

Arsenal

Rosario Central

Barracas C.

Patronato

Las posiciones:

-                       Pts    J    G    E    P   GF   GC

1. Atlético Tucumán       22   10    6    4    0   10    3

2. Argentinos             20   10    6    2    2   15    9

3. Racing                 18   10    5    3    2   16    8

4. Gimnasia LP            18   10    5    3    2   10    6

5. Unión                  18   10    5    3    2   18   16

6. Godoy Cruz             17   10    5    2    3   12    8

7. Huracán                17   10    4    5    1   11    8

. Platense               17   10    4    5    1   11    8

9. Newell’s               16   10    4    4    2   10    7

10. River Plate            15   10    4    3    3   15   10

11. Boca                   15   10    5    0    5   16   16

12. Patronato              14    9    4    2    3   12   11

13. San Lorenzo            13   10    2    7    1   14   12

14. Banfield               13   10    4    3    3   12   10

15. Colón                  13   10    3    4    3   10    9

16. Defensa y Justicia     13   10    3    4    3   11   12

17. Arsenal                12    9    2    6    1   11   10

18. Tigre                  12   10    3    3    4   14   14

19. Sarmiento              11   10    3    2    5    9   11

20. Estudiantes            11   10    3    2    5   13   16

21. Rosario Central        11    9    3    2    4    4    7

22. Barracas Central        9    9    2    3    4   11   15

23. Talleres                9   10    2    3    5    6   10

24. Vélez Sarsfield         8   10    1    5    4   10   13

25. Independiente           8   10    2    2    6    8   14

26. Central Córdoba         8   10    2    2    6   10   17

27. Lanús                   6   10    1    3    6    9   16

28. Aldosivi                5   10    1    2    7    6   18

