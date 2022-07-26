COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 26 de Julio de 2022
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/ --RESTRICTED VERSION--

Por

REUTERS

y

JUL 26

26 de Julio de 2022

Former President Trump speaks in Washington, D.C.

Start: 26 Jul 2022 18:43 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2022 20:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Former President Donald Trump delivers closing address during America First Policy Institute's two-day America First Agenda Summit in Washington.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use USA. No use New Zealand

DIGITAL: No use USA. No use New Zealand

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

