ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-GRINER-TRIAL

Basketball star Griner back in Russian court on drugs charges

Start: 26 Jul 2022 06:30 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2022 12:00 GMT

KHIMKI, MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - U.S. basketball star Griner back in Russian court on drugs charges

SCHEDULE:

0630GMT - Exterior of court live begins (APPROX)

0700GMT - Court session starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH RUSSIAN AND ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com